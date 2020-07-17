WATCH: Stock picks — MSCI EAFE ETF and Lemonade

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose MSCI EAFE exchange traded fund (ETF) as his stock pick of the day and Bright Khumalo from Vestact chose Lemonade.

Combrinck said: “I’m going for MSCI EAFE ETF, which is all the major developed economies outside the US. This is the EAFE value index, which dropped in March to levels last seen in 2005 and has recovered about half of its losses in the meantime. I think there’s still a lot of value left.”

Khumalo said: “My pick is Lemonade, it’s a newly listed insurance firm in the US.... An interesting company with a disruptive model with how they do insurance.”