Rand on track to end the week firmer
The rand has appreciated against most G10 currencies despite confirmed coronavirus cases topping 320,000
17 July 2020 - 13:22
The rand was firmer on Friday, in line with its emerging-market peers, as hopes over a potential Covid-19 vaccine and more stimulus lifted investor risk appetite, despite a rising number of infections.
The rand has maintained levels below R17/$ this week, having gained 0.5% since the start of trade on Monday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now