Rand on track to end the week firmer The rand has appreciated against most G10 currencies despite confirmed coronavirus cases topping 320,000

The rand was firmer on Friday, in line with its emerging-market peers, as hopes over a potential Covid-19 vaccine and more stimulus lifted investor risk appetite, despite a rising number of infections.

The rand has maintained levels below R17/$ this week, having gained 0.5% since the start of trade on Monday.