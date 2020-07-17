MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm on stimulus optimism
17 July 2020 - 18:12
The JSE and the rand ended the week higher on Friday amid hope that central banks will introduce more stimulus measures to support global economic recovery.
Markets are closely watching the EU summit on Friday as leaders deliberate over a €750bn Covid-19 rescue package.
