Markets Rand weakens as markets ponder US-China tension China warned on Wednesday that it would retaliate after US President Donald Trump ended Hong Kong's special economic status

The rand was weaker on Thursday, on track for its first day of losses in three as rising tension between the US and China weighed on sentiment.

At 11.41am, the rand had weakened 0.52% to R16.6654/$, 0.48% to R18.9890/€ and 0.27% to R20.9057/£. The euro had weakened 0.14% to $1.1395.