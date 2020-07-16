JSE weaker on US-China tension and a resurgent Covid-19
Geopolitical tensions are outweighing hope of a vaccine in the short term, as coronavirus infections may lead to more lockdowns
16 July 2020 - 12:11
The JSE was weaker on Thursday, along with its global counterparts, as Covid-19 vaccine hopes were dampened by concerns over US-China tension and rising infection numbers.
The dispute between the US and China over control of advanced technologies continues to weigh on investor risk appetite, while a resurgence of Covid-19 in some economies is triggering implementation of restrictions on business activity that may threaten economic growth.
