Markets JSE weaker on US-China tension and a resurgent Covid-19 Geopolitical tensions are outweighing hope of a vaccine in the short term, as coronavirus infections may lead to more lockdowns BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Thursday, along with its global counterparts, as Covid-19 vaccine hopes were dampened by concerns over US-China tension and rising infection numbers.

The dispute between the US and China over control of advanced technologies continues to weigh on investor risk appetite, while a resurgence of Covid-19 in some economies is triggering implementation of restrictions on business activity that may threaten economic growth.