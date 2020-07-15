Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Harmony Gold
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
15 July 2020 - 11:34
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Harmony Gold as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going to go for Harmony Gold, they are in a very enviable position whereby they’re benefiting from a very strong gold price and a weaker rand. If you just put in the spot rand gold price into their evaluation it looks very attractive.”
Or listen to the full audio: