WATCH: Stock pick — Harmony Gold

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

15 July 2020 - 11:34 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TITHI LUADTHONG

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Harmony Gold as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go for Harmony Gold, they are in a very enviable position whereby they’re benefiting from a very strong gold price and a weaker rand. If you just put in the spot rand gold price into their evaluation it looks very attractive.”

Covid-19 throws a new spanner in the works for silicosis claimants

Lung function tests cannot be carried out as they could lead to new coronavirus infections
1 week ago

Off to market for some ready money

Dilution fears as capital-raising bids line up on exchange
1 week ago

DAVID SHAPIRO: Things have changed for the better ... for gold, anyway

Analysts do not believe the price of gold will stop here, with many anticipating it could reach $3,000
1 week ago

Harmony investors stump up R3.47bn for AngloGold’s SA mines

Harmony placed shares at a small discount to buy AngloGold Ashanti's last SA mines
2 weeks ago

Harmony to raise more than R3bn to buy AngloGold mines

With its SA mines at two-thirds of capacity, Harmony has secured overwhelming shareholder support to raise money to buy more mines
1 month ago

