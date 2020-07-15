MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as markets cheer Covid-19 vaccine progress
Hopes for a vaccine offset investor worries about rising tension between the US and China
15 July 2020 - 18:03
The JSE was stronger on Wednesday alongside European markets as developments in the search for a coronavirus vaccine supported risk appetite.
News that an experimental Covid-19 vaccine trial by US biotech company Moderna has shown immune response in all 45 volunteer patients, lifted market sentiment amid concerns about the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
