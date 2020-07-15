JSE stronger as Covid-19 vaccine hopes lift sentiment
The all share and top 40 were up by 1.13% and 1.15%, respectively
15 July 2020 - 12:12
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday in line with European markets as progress in finding a Covid-19 vaccine lifted investor sentiment.
An experimental Covid-19 vaccine trial by US-based biotech company Moderna, which is in its early stages, showed immune response in all 45 patients, according to US researchers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now