Markets JSE stronger as Covid-19 vaccine hopes lift sentiment The all share and top 40 were up by 1.13% and 1.15%, respectively BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday in line with European markets as progress in finding a Covid-19 vaccine lifted investor sentiment.

An experimental Covid-19 vaccine trial by US-based biotech company Moderna, which is in its early stages, showed immune response in all 45 patients, according to US researchers.