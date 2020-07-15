Markets

Gold basks in virus-fuelled safe-haven demand

The metal inches higher, holding above the psychological $1,800 level, amid the worry over surging virus cases and US-China tension

15 July 2020 - 07:50 Brijesh Patel
Senior refinery technician Vincente Sandoval puts a gold ‘button’ into a furnace to be further refined to form gold doré bars at Newmont Mining’s Carlin gold mine operation near Elko, Nevada, the US. Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING
Senior refinery technician Vincente Sandoval puts a gold ‘button’ into a furnace to be further refined to form gold doré bars at Newmont Mining’s Carlin gold mine operation near Elko, Nevada, the US. Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, holding firm above the psychological $1,800 level, as the worry over surging coronavirus cases and simmering US-China tension boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,808.61/oz by 2.40am GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,811.40.

“Demand appears firm for gold on any dips to the $1,800 regions for now with investors hedging Covid-19 risks, most especially after the renewed lockdown in California,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

“Although the mood on Wall Street returned to upbeat, the record amounts of bank bad debt provisioning overnight, and comments from the Federal Reserve, are giving bullish investors pause for concern.”

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the US, with many states temporarily halting their reopening of their economies to stem the outbreak, which has infected more than 13-million people worldwide so far.

Fed officials warned on Tuesday the US economy faces a longer recovery from the pandemic, and economic pain could still worsen as cases mount.

Simmering tension between Washington and Beijing also looms large, after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending preferential treatment for Hong Kong and also shut the door on phase 2 trade negotiations with China.

The resultant safe-haven demand helped gold maintain its positive trajectory despite a strong rally in US stocks overnight.

Reflecting increased investor interest in bullion, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.2% to 1,206.89 tonnes on Tuesday, its highest since April 2013.

Investors now await the Bank of Japan’s policy decision later in the day for economic projections and any reassurances of additional stimulus measures.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.3% to $1,966.71/oz, platinum gained 0.2% to $827.82 and silver edged 0.1% higher to $19.22.

Reuters

Losses in Chinese shares set the tone for Asian markets

Asian equities pare gains after Beijing vows retaliatory sanctions against the US, while the euro rises to a four-month high
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil edges higher after US stocks fall

Brent rises as market waits for next steps from producers’ meeting on output cuts
Markets
2 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Global risk aversion weakens JSE

As Covid-19 surges globally, and more lockdowns are imposed, safe-haven gold is back in vogue
Markets
14 hours ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock picks — Satrix MSCI China ETF and ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Global risk aversion weakens JSE
Markets
3.
JSE may feel geopolitical pressure on Tuesday
Markets
4.
Rand firms as geopolitical tensions and virus ...
Markets
5.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Wednesday

Markets

Market data — July 14 2020

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.