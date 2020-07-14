WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Raubex

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose BAT as his stock pick of the day and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Raubex.

Smit said: “I’m going for British American Tobacco, it is at a 7% bond yield in pound terms, with a customer that is addicted, I think it bodes well for the future.”

Marx said: “I’m going for Raubex, one of the few construction stocks left, it’s a kind of a last man standing investment case, coupled with the fact that Sanral is putting a lot of money out to tender and Raubex will benefit from the fact that there simply is no one else left.”