Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Pepkor

Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

14 July 2020 - 11:00 Business Day TV
Picture:/BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture:/BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers spoke to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day.

“In light of the announcements from TFG today I’m going with Pepkor. Pepkor is a value retailer and it still has a very attractive profile and at current levels the share price has given an opportunity for investors to go into the stock, especially after the book build.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify Apple Podcasts Pocket Casts | Player.fm

SHANE WATKINS: Strategic positioning of apparel retailers in SA

Best would be to sell affordable clothes for cash from stores in smaller malls
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Claimants may wait a long time for Steinhoff

Latest annual report shows there will be slim pickings to settle legal claims worth at least R170bn
Opinion
1 week ago

Steinhoff’s R170bn settlement target lifts shares

The legal claims include a R59bn lawsuit by former chair Christo Wiese
Companies
1 week ago

Off to market for some ready money

Dilution fears as capital-raising bids line up on exchange
Business
1 week ago

Pepkor welcomes Mr Tekkie ruling, but Tekkie Town will go to ConCourt

The decision that a specified range of footwear be removed from the shelves of Mr Tekkie stores was confirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal on ...
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock picks — Satrix MSCI China ETF and ...
Markets
2.
JSE may feel geopolitical pressure on Tuesday
Markets
3.
Rand muted as market awaits new data
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Global economic recovery hopes fuel ...
Markets
5.
Gold edges below key level
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.