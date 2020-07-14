Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Pepkor
Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
14 July 2020 - 11:00
Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers spoke to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day.
“In light of the announcements from TFG today I’m going with Pepkor. Pepkor is a value retailer and it still has a very attractive profile and at current levels the share price has given an opportunity for investors to go into the stock, especially after the book build.”
Or listen to the full audio: