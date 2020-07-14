Market data — July 14 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Changing the underlying structure is the best way to enable sustainable and inclusive growth in the long run
Finance minister asked to commit by Wednesday to find R10bn and more to fund new airline
Public enterprises department has until Wednesday to come up with the money if proposal is accepted on Tuesday
The firm sets aside a record $9.5bn for loan-loss provisions tied to coronavirus pandemic in the US
Analysts say SA cannot afford to fork out more money
Great deal of potential exists to foster a new growth sector in circular economy just when need country needs it most
Judge says the Trump administration has rescinded policy that sparked a confrontation with hundreds of colleges
Mbhalati says he faced institutionalised racism for most of his 14 years at Northerns Cricket Union
A variety of local products hit all the right notes — at just the right price
