JSE weaker on likely global restrictions due to Covid-19
All the JSE’s major indices were down, as were most of the world’s bourses
14 July 2020 - 13:01
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday, in line with its global peers as investor sentiment was affected by some economies rolling back on their economic reopening measures amid surging Covid-19 cases.
As coronavirus infections continue to rise, some states in the US, including California, are pulling back on the opening of their economies to help curb the rapid spread. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue to rise between China and both the EU and US.
