Markets JSE may feel geopolitical pressure on Tuesday

The JSE may take its lead from sharply weaker Asian markets on Tuesday morning, as geopolitical tensions rise between China and both the EU and US.

The EU is preparing to take action against China for the controversial Hong Kong security law, while China moved to impose sanctions on the US following fallout on the treatment of China’s Uighur Muslims, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note.