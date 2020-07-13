Markets

Oil falls as Covid cases surge

Brent rises amid big spikes in infections at the weekend in the US and elsewhere while traders await an Opec technical meeting

13 July 2020 - 12:41 Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Picture: BLOOMBERG/LAURYN ISHAK
London — Oil prices dropped on Monday on big spikes in Covid-19 infections at the weekend in the US and elsewhere while traders await an Opec technical meeting expected to recommend an easing of supply cuts.

Brent crude fell 65c, or 1.5%, to $42.59 a barrel by 8.48am GMT, though prices have been hovering around $42 for a couple of weeks. US crude was down 75c, or 1.9%, at $39.80.

“Pricing pressures are locked in a holding pattern and will remain so until the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control. Until then, there will continue to be a lack of conviction in upside potential,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

US Covid-19 infections surged at the weekend as Florida reported an increase of more than 15,000 new cases in 24 hours, a record for any state.

Oil traders also remained on edge as the joint ministerial monitoring committee of Opec prepares to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to recommend levels for future supply cuts.

Opec and allies including Russia, a group known as Opec-plus, are expected to ease their production cuts to 7.7-million barrels a day after a recovery in global oil demand. Opec-plus cut output by a record 9.7-million barrels a day for May, June and July.

Libya, meanwhile, reimposed force majeure on all oil exports on Sunday because of a renewed blockade by eastern forces. The move comes only two days after Libya exported its first crude cargo in six months.

The military of Yemen’s Houthi group said it had attacked a large oil facility in an industrial zone in the southern Saudi city of Jizan, but oil prices were not greatly affected by the news.

Rising tension between the US and China over the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues also pressured prices.

China on Monday announced sanctions against US officials and entities in retaliation for Washington’s sanctions against senior Chinese officials.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was not thinking about negotiating a phase 2 trade deal with China.

