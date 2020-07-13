Markets MARKET WRAP: Global economic recovery hopes fuel rand rally This week’s focus shifts to US corporate earnings for the second quarter as investors try to gauge the effect Covid-19 has had on companies BL PREMIUM

The rand had its fourth session of gains on Monday as recent positive economic data fuelled hope that the global economy will soon recover.

At 5.32pm, the rand had firmed 0.46% to R16.6889/$ and 0.39% to R21.0517/£, while it was flat at R18.9567/€. The euro strengthened 0.56% to $1.1359.