JSE gains as investors shift focus to US earnings season
Investors are hopeful the figures will give the market an additional boost, AxiCorp analyst Milan Cutkovic says
13 July 2020 - 12:29
The JSE was firmer on Monday as investors wait to see the effect of Covid-19 on US companies in the second quarter as earnings season begins this week.
At 11.30am, the JSE all share was up 1.10% to 56,026.32 points and the top 40 1.09%. Banks added 1.32% and resources 1.89%.
