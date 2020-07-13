Markets JSE gains as investors shift focus to US earnings season Investors are hopeful the figures will give the market an additional boost, AxiCorp analyst Milan Cutkovic says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Monday as investors wait to see the effect of Covid-19 on US companies in the second quarter as earnings season begins this week.

At 11.30am, the JSE all share was up 1.10% to 56,026.32 points and the top 40 1.09%. Banks added 1.32% and resources 1.89%.