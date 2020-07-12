Market data — July 12 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Keep an eye out for signs of extremism that may be manifesting in churches and religious groups
The president also reimposes curfew between 9pm and 4am as medical organisations warn of Gauteng storm
Public enterprises department has until Wednesday to come up with the money if proposal is accepted on Tuesday
Mall owner opts not to pay 100% of its income out because of Covid-19
Inflation is expected to moderate in May due to lower fuel prices, while mining could see a bit of a recovery
Business Day TV's Michael Avery talks to a panel about the future of print media in SA
The Ukraine aeroplane was struck by two missiles after taking off from Tehran's main airport, killing all 176 people on board
Triumph for Jason Holder as Jermaine Blackwood steers the visitors to victory with his 95 runs
Troops are deployed to the Eastern Cape to help combat Covid-19 infections and UN warns HIV/Aids patients are at risk from the pandemic
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.