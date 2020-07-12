Markets

Market data — July 12 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

12 July 2020 - 23:36
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE lower but banks shine as rand ...
Markets
2.
Oil drops as soaring US Covid-19 cases threaten ...
Markets
3.
World stocks falter as more Covid-19 lockdowns ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — BAT
Markets
5.
Pandemic clouds Opec outlook on future demand
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.