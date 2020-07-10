WATCH: Stock picks — Royal Dutch Shell and S&P 500

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Royal Dutch Shell as his stock pick of the day, and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose S&P 500

Körner said: “I'm going to go with Royal Dutch Shell, it's a dirty old energy play but [one] that is pivoting itself into new verticals as well. They produce more barrels equivalent of gas and they are moving more into other offerings like electricity and so forth. Obviously trying to embrace the cleaner energy story. Fast track a year, I think they will be one of the last people/companies standing.”

Booysen said: “Mine is an S&P 500 structured product: we know that it had a decent rally so far but instead of just buying a pure S&P 500 contract we're essentially going to add 30% capital protection on the downside. So, it's a five year structured note that is listed on the Swiss exchange and it is going to give you 1.05% upside, so if over five years the S&P 500 does 100%, you will get 105% back as your return.”