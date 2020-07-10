Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Royal Dutch Shell and S&P 500

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective, and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV

10 July 2020 - 09:30 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Viacheslav Popov
Picture: 123RF/Viacheslav Popov

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Royal Dutch Shell as his stock pick of the day, and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose S&P 500

Körner said: “I'm going to go with Royal Dutch Shell, it's a dirty old energy play but [one] that is pivoting itself into new verticals as well. They produce more barrels equivalent of gas and they are moving more into other offerings like electricity and so forth. Obviously trying to embrace the cleaner energy story. Fast track a year, I think they will be one of the last people/companies standing.”

Booysen said: “Mine is an S&P 500 structured product: we know that it had a decent rally so far but instead of just buying a pure S&P 500 contract we're essentially going to add 30% capital protection on the downside. So, it's a five year structured note that is listed on the Swiss exchange and it is going to give you 1.05% upside, so if over five years the S&P 500 does 100%, you will get 105% back as your return.”

Pandemic hammers all parts of Shell’s business

Energy company’s dire second quarter threatens to have a long-lasting effect
Companies
1 week ago

Oil falls on rising virus cases and likely return of Libya production

If Libya does resume production it will make supply cuts by Opec+ less effective
Markets
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock picks — City Lodge and Royal Dutch Shell

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV
Markets
3 weeks ago

Global equities stumble as traders worry about pandemic

Frankfurt, Paris and London all opened weaker on Wednesday as investors adopt a wait-and-see stance before second-quarter earnings
Markets
1 day ago

Asian stocks falter as new cases cast doubt over economic recovery

Equities are mixed after increase in coronavirus cases, while oil prices ease on concern about oversupply
Markets
2 days ago

KKR to buy Global Atlantic in $4.4bn deal

Deal gives private-equity giant a stronger hold in the insurance sector
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
JSE regains 2020 losses, but tech heavies skew ...
Markets
2.
JSE may benefit from positive economic and ...
Markets
3.
JSE hits best level in over four months on global ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as gold takes a little ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces Asian market pressure on Friday amid ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.