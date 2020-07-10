WATCH: Stock pick — BAT

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day.

"I'm going for BAT. In the short term, they do, of course, face the challenge of having cigarette sales banned in some of the countries that they're operating in, including SA. But we do think i’'s a short-term challenge as cigarette sales bans will eventually be lifted.

“The weakness in the share price over the last few weeks has probably given an opportunity to buy into a stock such as BAT.”