Rand weaker amid rising Covid-19 cases
Record spikes of infections globally, particularly in the US, put pressure on risk appetite
10 July 2020 - 12:09
The rand was weaker on Friday, in line with its emerging-market currencies, as the rising number of coronavirus cases put pressure on risk appetite.
Record spikes of Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong and Tokyo fueled fears of a second wave hitting Asia; while the numbers in the US are also concerning.
