Markets JSE weaker on fears of delayed economic recovery The all share had lost 0.23% in early afternoon trade, and the top 40 was 0.24% weaker, but gold miners gained 2.4%

The JSE was weaker on Friday, with its global peers mixed as a surge in coronavirus cases in the US and globally threaten economic recovery.

Record spikes of Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong and Tokyo fueled fears of a second wave hitting Asia; while the numbers in the US are also concerning. Investors are worried that lockdown restrictions might be implemented again to help curb the spread of the virus, delaying business activities.