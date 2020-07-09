Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock pick — ASML

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

09 July 2020 - 09:38 Business Day TV
Quality street: ASML, which has its headquarters in Veldhoven in the Netherlands, has fast-growing potential but is still a quality company that can deliver good results in turbulent times. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
Quality street: ASML, which has its headquarters in Veldhoven in the Netherlands, has fast-growing potential but is still a quality company that can deliver good results in turbulent times. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments both chose ASML as their stock picks of the day

Shapiro said: “ASML is a wonderful company, it's a lithographer that makes the equipment that allows chipmakers to make their chips. A very scientific business and well worth putting in a portfolio.”

McCurrie said: “I'm just going to piggyback on Shapiro.”

World’s cleanest room might be the safest place to work now

ASML, which makes extreme ultraviolet lithography machines needed to make next-generation chips, is 10,000 times more purified than outside
World
3 months ago

Boost your index tracker fund

With an impressive overall performance in its nearly 30 years on the market, all SA investors should at least consider Orbis
Companies
7 months ago

Naspers says Prosus unit to be valued at about R1.52-trillion

Investors have given the go-ahead for a plan to list the new entity on the Euronext exchange
Companies
10 months ago

Chipmaker Broadcom’s price tag for US-China rivalry causes shockwaves

Loss of sales likely to cost the US chipmaker $2bn this year as trade tension and Huawei ban add to slowing demand
Companies
1 year ago

ASML suffered intellectual property theft but denounces national conspiracy

Six former ASML employees, all with Chinese names, breached their employment contracts by sharing information on ASML software processes with XTAL Inc
World
1 year ago

