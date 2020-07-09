Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as gold takes a little breather The JSE all share reached its best level in more than four months earlier, before retreating a little BL PREMIUM

The rand firmed for a second day on Thursday as concerns over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the US put pressure on the dollar, while gold remains at multiyear highs as investors seek refuge in the precious metal.

The rand has mostly maintained levels below R17/$ this week, having gained 1.5% since start of trade on Monday.