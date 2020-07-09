Market data — July 9 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Many economists and analysts have fixated on the Treasury’s borrowing prospects, neglecting the bigger picture
Health minister reports more than 13,500 new cases in the past 24 hours based on the highest number of tests done in SA in a single day
More pupils to return amid concerns about the ability of schools to maintain social distancing and hygiene
Plans for layoffs may set a bleak precedent for the industry facing mounting loan losses
Manufacturing data for April was worse than the largest declines during the financial crisis in 2009 — and now, this
Business Day TV's Michael Avery talks to a panel about the future of print media in SA
Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift by consumers towards digital channels and online shopping
The bowler’s remarks draw criticism and support from past and current Proteas cricketers
During the uncertain times we find ourselves in, we are reminded that people speak the truth when they are close to the end
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.