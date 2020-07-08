Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Micron Tech and TFG
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and independent analyst Chris Gilmour talk to Business Day TV
08 July 2020 - 09:25
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Micron Technology as his stock pick of the day and Independent Analyst Chris Gilmour chose TFG.
Verster said: “My pick tonight is Micron, it’s listed in the US and it’s a semiconductor manufacturer. It basically makes memory chips.”
Gilmour said: “I’m going on a limb and going for TFG, The Foschini Group. They are sitting on a single-digit PE [price-earnings ratio] and the results came out the other day and I think along with Mr Price they are the only clothing retailer that has managed to come to the plate when it comes to dealing with with Covid.”