Rand gains along with emerging-market peers
The US Fed indicates more stimulus as Covid-19 surges in that country, and investors move to safe-haven assets such as gold
08 July 2020 - 12:06
The rand was firmer on Wednesday morning in line with some of its emerging-market peers amid hope that the US Federal Reserve could introduce more stimulus to ease the effects of Covid-19.
US Fed vice-chair Richard Clarida told CNN on Tuesday that the central bank still has more room to support the world’s largest economy as the surge in Covid-19 cases raises concern about the impact this will have on the economy.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now