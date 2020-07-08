Markets Rand gains along with emerging-market peers The US Fed indicates more stimulus as Covid-19 surges in that country, and investors move to safe-haven assets such as gold BL PREMIUM

The rand was firmer on Wednesday morning in line with some of its emerging-market peers amid hope that the US Federal Reserve could introduce more stimulus to ease the effects of Covid-19.

US Fed vice-chair Richard Clarida told CNN on Tuesday that the central bank still has more room to support the world’s largest economy as the surge in Covid-19 cases raises concern about the impact this will have on the economy.