Oil prices stable with US crude production likely to fall in 2020

London — Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday, recouping earlier losses after rising US crude stockpile data and an increase in coronavirus infections in the US cast doubts over a swift pickup in oil demand.

Brent crude futures fell 1c to $43.07 a barrel by 8.32am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 8c to $40.54 a barrel.

Both benchmarks are set for a fourth session of daily percentage changes of less than 1% in either direction.

The US coronavirus outbreak crossed a grim milestone of more than 3-million confirmed cases on Tuesday, with about 1.3-million of those recovered, as more states reported record numbers of new infections.

US crude oil stockpiles rose last week, though petrol and distillate inventories fell more than expected, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed.

“Yesterday’s lull in price action in the oil market is continuing this morning even as sentiment is sullied by renewed US glut fears ... the search continues for a catalyst to break oil out of its range,” said PVM analysts in a note.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday that US crude oil production is expected to fall by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, a smaller decline than the 670,000 bpd it forecast previously. EIA crude stock data is due later in the day.

Key ministers in the oil cartel and allied producers Opec+ grouping are due to hold talks next week about the future of their record output cut deal, which is due to taper off from next month.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company plans to boost oil exports in August, the first signal that Opec+ countries are preparing to ease output cuts, three sources familiar with the development told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Libya’s National Oil Corporation said a forced shutdown in production since January was expected to result in output dropping to 650,000 bpd in 2022 from about 1.2-million bpd achieved at the start of 2020.

Reuters