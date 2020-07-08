Markets

Market data — July 8 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

08 July 2020 - 23:01
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Most read

1.
Rand gains along with emerging-market peers
Markets
2.
JSE firmer on promise of more US Covid-19 ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE all share reaches best level ...
Markets
4.
Gold on the rise as investors move to safe havens ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Micron Tech and TFG
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.