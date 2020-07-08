Markets JSE firmer on promise of more US Covid-19 stimulus measures While the surge in infections is weighing on global markets, all the JSE major indices are firmer with gold gaining 0.25% BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday with its global peers mixed, as investors were comforted by news of more potential stimulus measures from the US Federal Reserve.

A Fed policymaker has pledged more support ahead after Fed officials expressed concern that the surge in Covid-19 cases in the US might threaten economic recovery.