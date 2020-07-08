JSE firmer on promise of more US Covid-19 stimulus measures
While the surge in infections is weighing on global markets, all the JSE major indices are firmer with gold gaining 0.25%
08 July 2020 - 12:22
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday with its global peers mixed, as investors were comforted by news of more potential stimulus measures from the US Federal Reserve.
A Fed policymaker has pledged more support ahead after Fed officials expressed concern that the surge in Covid-19 cases in the US might threaten economic recovery.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now