JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday
US stocks were lower overnight, as the hope of an economic rebound competes with surging Covid-19 cases
08 July 2020 - 07:13
The JSE faces another day of mixed Asian markets on Wednesday, but may get a boost from a stronger Tencent, with the hope of global economic resilience contending with rising Covid-19 numbers.
“The resurgence in infections continues to weigh on markets, while governments try to find a balance between new restrictions and keeping economies functioning,” Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes said in a note.
