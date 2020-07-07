Markets

Opec pressures Angola to comply with oil supply-cut agreement

Angola will make up for its May and June overproduction by cutting more in July to September

07 July 2020 - 14:01 Rania El Gamal and Ahmad Ghaddar
Kaombo Norte floating oil platform off the coast of Angola. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHEN EISENHAMMER
Kaombo Norte floating oil platform off the coast of Angola. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHEN EISENHAMMER

Dubai/London — Angola has agreed with oil cartel Opec to comply fully with a global pact on supply curbs and will compensate for previous overproduction by cutting more from July to September, two Opec sources said.

Opec and its allies, led by Russia (Opec+), agreed to cut oil output from May by a record 9.7-million barrels per day (bpd) after the coronavirus crisis destroyed a third of global demand.

The record cuts are now due to run to the end of July, before tapering to 7.7-million bpd until December. But some Opec members, including Angola, have not fully delivered on their agreed production cuts since May.

Two sources said that Angola had now committed to improve its compliance with its quota and to make up for its May and June overproduction by cutting more in July to September.

“Angola has agreed to comply as per [its agreement] with the joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC),” one of the sources said, referring to the  Opec+ advisory panel, which holds its next meeting on July 15.

The JMMC, which is chaired by Saudi Arabia and monitors adherence with the oil curbs, has been pressing Angola and other laggards in the pact, such as Iraq, Kazakhstan, Nigeria and Gabon, to commit to improved compliance.

Angola’s ministry of mineral resources and petroleum, and state oil company Sonangol, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In May, Angola pumped 1.28-million bpd, according to Opec data, or 100,000 bpd more than its target. It trimmed production to 1.24-million bpd in June, based on a Reuters survey, 60,000 bpd above its target.

Reuters

