JSE muted as focus remains on surge in Covid-19 cases
Despite the spike in infections, some analysts say market participants remain optimistic that the worst is over
07 July 2020 - 11:54
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, while global equities were mixed as investors monitor the surge in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world.
The rising number of cases in parts of the US have halted the reopening of some states, while Melbourne, Australia will re-enter a six-week lockdown on Thursday. More than 11-million cases have been confirmed globally, with nearly half of those now recovered, with more than 538,000 deaths.
