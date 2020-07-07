Markets JSE muted as focus remains on surge in Covid-19 cases Despite the spike in infections, some analysts say market participants remain optimistic that the worst is over BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, while global equities were mixed as investors monitor the surge in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world.

The rising number of cases in parts of the US have halted the reopening of some states, while Melbourne, Australia will re-enter a six-week lockdown on Thursday. More than 11-million cases have been confirmed globally, with nearly half of those now recovered, with more than 538,000 deaths.