JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday
07 July 2020 - 07:11
The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday morning, though there is optimism in markets even as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in some countries.
China’s state media has been encouraging Chinese citizens to buy stocks, which analysts said was having an effect.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now