WATCH: Stock picks — pet food industry and FirstRand

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital talk to Business Day TV

06 July 2020 - 08:33 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DENIS PUTILOV
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities says to look at pet food industry for a stock pick and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose FirstRand.

Smith said: “The one area that’s beginning to attract me is the pet food industry. It’s a massive industry and I’ve never had enough time to really select one stock there, but let me put it this way, I haven’t got a direct stock ... but I am looking in that industry.”

Shapiro said: “I’m happy to have a little bit more cash than not at these levels. While I’m happy to be invested I still think there’s going to be a bit of volatility, so I’m keeping a little bit of powder dry. I will be buying FirstRand and I think they have some good upside potential from here.”

