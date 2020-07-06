Market data — July 6 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The peak in the Western Cape seems to be later than was originally projected and is likely to take place from end of July to beginning of August, Alan Winde writes
The judgment will have far-reaching implications for other insurers facing similar claims
More pupils to return amid concerns about the ability of schools to maintain social distancing and hygiene
Second change at the top in less than two months revives speculation of a break up of the life and general insurer
Nicholas Riemer, investment education head at FNB, discusses the importance of saving and investing
Legal experts warn that compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act will be complex and time consuming
Financial sector, insurance industry and even UK boarding schools could be affected as 25 Russian and 20 Saudis named on the list of offenders
Understanding the key elements of each other’s role is a paramount consideration
Tributes pour in for the Maestro, as he was known, who composed film scores for about 500 films including The Mission and Tarantino's The Hateful Eight
