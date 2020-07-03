WATCH: Stock picks — Merck and Coca-Cola

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Merck as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Coca-Cola.

Crail said: “I’m going for Merck, which is a very large US-listed pharma company. They have a big portfolio largely in pharma and cancer drugs, but it’s got 20% of its revenue coming from vaccines and so on.”

Kruger said: “I’m going with Coca-Cola today, it’s a very well-known company with over 500 brands selling in over 200 countries.”