Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Merck and Coca-Cola
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Mia Kruger from Kruger International talk to Business Day TV
03 July 2020 - 10:32
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Merck as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Coca-Cola.
Crail said: “I’m going for Merck, which is a very large US-listed pharma company. They have a big portfolio largely in pharma and cancer drugs, but it’s got 20% of its revenue coming from vaccines and so on.”
Kruger said: “I’m going with Coca-Cola today, it’s a very well-known company with over 500 brands selling in over 200 countries.”
Or listen to the full audio: