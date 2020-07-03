Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Merck and Coca-Cola

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Mia Kruger from Kruger International talk to Business Day TV

03 July 2020 - 10:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Merck as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Coca-Cola.

Crail said: “I’m going for Merck, which is a very large US-listed pharma company. They have a big portfolio largely in pharma and cancer drugs, but it’s got 20% of its revenue coming from vaccines and so on.”

Kruger said: “I’m going with Coca-Cola today, it’s a very well-known company with over 500 brands selling in over 200 countries.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Low-cost drug improves Covid-19 patients’ chances of survival

A UK study shows the anti-inflammatory dexamethasone reduced deaths by a third among those on ventilators
World
2 weeks ago

Merck buys vaccine maker Themis Bioscience in fight against coronavirus

The Themis vaccine is based on a modified measles virus, and Merck is also developing an experimental drug for Covid-19 treatment
Companies
1 month ago

Merck spins off assets to focus on main growth drivers: cancer drugs, vaccines

Women’s health unit, biosimilar drugs and other legacy products go into a separate publicly traded company
Companies
4 months ago

Coca-cola expects Q2 hit as Covid-19 closes most revenue streams

Restaurants, theatres and other venues being closed has seen volumes fall by 25% globally since the start of April
Companies
2 months ago

PepsiCo buys energy-drink maker for $3.85bn

The purchase of Rockstar is part of the the US cool drink and snacks giant's push to expand into energy drinks
Companies
3 months ago

