Markets

Oil slips amid concern about virus resurgence

Brent crude futures decline as markets fear faltering global demand

03 July 2020 - 08:04 Jane Chung
The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France. File photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France. File photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Seoul — Oil prices eased on Friday, reversing earlier gains, as the resurgence of the coronavirus globally and in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer, stoked worries that a fuel demand recovery could stall.

Brent crude futures were down 29c, or 0.7%, at $42.85 a barrel at 3.39am GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 31c, or 0.8%, to $40.34 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rose more than 2% on Thursday, buoyed by stronger-than-expected US jobs data and a fall in US crude inventories. For the week, Brent is up 4.4% and WTI is up 4.8%.

However, increases in the daily cases of the coronavirus,  globally and in the US, put pressure on prices. New US Covid-19 cases rose by more than 50,000 on Thursday, setting a record for a third consecutive day, according to a Reuters tally.

“Crude oil prices are notoriously fickle when it comes to oscillations in global sentiment,” said Dimitri Zabelin, an analyst at DailyFX.

Should the number of coronavirus cases continue to grow and increase the need to take stronger measures to stem the spread of the virus, the weakened growth implications of such policies could weigh on crude oil prices, he said.

“The market has become increasingly confident that easing restrictions on travel and business would boost demand for crude oil, but the pandemic’s progress threatens to derail this recovery,” ANZ Research said in a note.

Petrol demand will be closely watched as the US heads into its July 4 holiday weekend when many Americans are expected to hit the road

“The recovery in petrol demand will plateau until the US economy improves,” ANZ Research said.

US petrol stocks rose by 1.2-million barrels in the week to June 26, according to data from the Energy Information Administration released on Wednesday.

Reuters

Oil falls on rising virus cases and likely return of Libya production

If Libya does resume production it will make supply cuts by Opec+ less effective
Markets
2 days ago

Pandemic hammers all parts of Shell’s business

Energy company’s dire second quarter threatens to have a long-lasting effect
Companies
3 days ago

Oil price falls as Covid-19 rears up around the world

Anxiety will remain heightened as the fight against Covid-19 continues, which is bad news for risk assets such as oil, one analyst says
Markets
3 days ago
The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France. File photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France. File photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in a week as US ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand strengthens on positive PMI data
Markets
3.
Rand breaks below R17/$, lifted by positive ...
Markets
4.
JSE gains as markets rally on vaccine hopes
Markets
5.
Gold is rangebound as platinum edges higher
Markets

Related Articles

Better manufacturing data from China boosts oil prices

Markets

Oil falls as traders fret about demand

Markets

Bigger-than-expected decrease in US stocks lifts oil

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.