Markets JSE could follow stronger Asian markets bolstered by good data US non-farm payrolls data and positive economic data from China lift markets

The JSE could follow firmer Asian markets on Friday as better-than-expected US labour data and positive economic data from China boosted sentiment.

China’s services purchasing managers’ index grew at the fastest pace in more than 10 years in June, data showed on Friday. While US non-farm payrolls data, which was released on Thursday, grew by 4.8-million in June and above expectations of 3-million. The data follows the easing of lockdown restrictions and reopening of business activity in both countries.