WATCH: Stock picks — S&P Global and Growthpoint Properties

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose S&P Global as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Growthpoint Properties.

Shapiro said: “S&P Global, which is really a data collecting company, they publish indices but they are also an analytical company as well and I’ve been absolutely knocked out by the quality of these businesses, without any type of risk.”

McCurrie said: “I’m going for Growthpoint, because it’s cheap, on a forward dividend yield basis, it’s cheap.”