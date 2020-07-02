Markets Rand breaks below R17/$, lifted by positive economic data The local currency was on track for its second day of gains reaching an intra-day best of R16.88/$, its highest level in three weeks BL PREMIUM

The rand broke below R17/$ on Thursday, firming against major currencies as investor appetite for riskier assets got lifted by positive economic data, although the rising global number of Covid-19 cases remains a threat.

“The rand gained momentum in its move stronger as positive US and EU data bolstered risk appetite, while improved local data indicated that the economy is regaining much-needed momentum as the lockdown is being eased,” said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes.