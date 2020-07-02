Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in a week as US jobs data boosts markets The rand broke below R17/$ for the time in three weeks BL PREMIUM

The JSE had its best day in a week on Thursday as global markets rallied following positive economic data and hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine.

US non-farm payrolls rose by 4.8-million in June as more states reopened and lockdown measures were eased. This was above expectations that private sector jobs would have risen by 2.9-million, according to Trading Economics.