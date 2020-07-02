MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in a week as US jobs data boosts markets
The rand broke below R17/$ for the time in three weeks
02 July 2020 - 18:29
The JSE had its best day in a week on Thursday as global markets rallied following positive economic data and hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine.
US non-farm payrolls rose by 4.8-million in June as more states reopened and lockdown measures were eased. This was above expectations that private sector jobs would have risen by 2.9-million, according to Trading Economics.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now