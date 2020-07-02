JSE could get a boost from rising Asian markets on Thursday
02 July 2020 - 07:18
The JSE may follow firmer Asian markets on Thursday morning, with sentiment this week boosted by better-than-expected economic data.
A gauge of European manufacturing activity for June was revised higher on Wednesday, which followed similar news in China for May earlier. Local GDP data on Tuesday was grim, but economists had expected worse.
