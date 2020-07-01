Rand heads for first day of gains in four while Covid-19 worries mount
The number of global Covid-19 cases has risen to 10.4-million while the death toll has surpassed 500,000
01 July 2020 - 12:01
The rand was on track to snap its three day losing streak on Wednesday, brushing off grim GDP data as markets await a fresh catalyst, while a surge in Covid-19 cases continues to weigh on sentiment.
At 11.18am, the rand had firmed 0.60% to R17.2346/$, 0.59% to R19.3460/€ and 0.59% to R21.3636/£. The euro was flat at $1.1225.
