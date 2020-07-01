Markets Rand heads for first day of gains in four while Covid-19 worries mount The number of global Covid-19 cases has risen to 10.4-million while the death toll has surpassed 500,000 BL PREMIUM

The rand was on track to snap its three day losing streak on Wednesday, brushing off grim GDP data as markets await a fresh catalyst, while a surge in Covid-19 cases continues to weigh on sentiment.

At 11.18am, the rand had firmed 0.60% to R17.2346/$, 0.59% to R19.3460/€ and 0.59% to R21.3636/£. The euro was flat at $1.1225.