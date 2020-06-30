WATCH: Stock picks — gold ETF and BAT

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose gold ETF as his stock pick of the day and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose British American Tobacco.



Duys said: “I’m concerned about global prospects and we favour the gold ETF at this particular stage. Considering that industries will probably remain lower for longer as all country’s fiscal position looks dire.”



Busha said: “Many may disagree, but I’m going for British American Tobacco, they have promised to maintain their payout ratio of 65% and they offer a 6.5%-7% dividend yield.”