WATCH: Stock pick — Shoprite

Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

30 June 2020 - 08:28 Business Day TV
Shoprite storefront. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers as her stock pick of the day.

“I am choosing Shoprite, if you look at the performance of Shoprite compared to the market, there’s a complete lag. This is not in line with the fundamentals where Shoprite is one of the few stocks that have been able to continue to trade since the lockdown started.”

