Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Shoprite
Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
30 June 2020 - 08:28
“I am choosing Shoprite, if you look at the performance of Shoprite compared to the market, there’s a complete lag. This is not in line with the fundamentals where Shoprite is one of the few stocks that have been able to continue to trade since the lockdown started.”