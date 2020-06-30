MARKET WRAP: JSE has best quarter in 19 years as rand hedges soar
Globally, market sentiment has been aided by the easing of monetary policy by major central banks
30 June 2020 - 19:04
The JSE had its best quarter in almost 19 years, supported by rand hedges and stimulus measures taken by major central banks to ease the effects of Covid-19.
The local bourse gained 22% in the second quarter of 2020, its best level since the last three months of 2001, according to Bloomberg data.
