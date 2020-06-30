Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE has best quarter in 19 years as rand hedges soar Globally, market sentiment has been aided by the easing of monetary policy by major central banks BL PREMIUM

The JSE had its best quarter in almost 19 years, supported by rand hedges and stimulus measures taken by major central banks to ease the effects of Covid-19.

The local bourse gained 22% in the second quarter of 2020, its best level since the last three months of 2001, according to Bloomberg data.