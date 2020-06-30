Markets

JSE may get boost on Tuesday from positive Chinese data

30 June 2020 - 07:18 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE could find support from firmer Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with sentiment given a boost by better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data for June.

Investors are now more interested in data showing improving activity, rather than the longer-term structural economic concerns, said AxiCorp chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

Uncertainty persists, with Beijing moving to sign a new security bill for Hong Kong, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned it expects to the Covid-19 pandemic to get worse before it gets better.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was up 0.58%, the Hang Seng 0.89% and Japan’s Nikkei 1.8%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, was up 2.8%. Naspers also released its results for the year to end-March after markets closed on Monday.

Gold was flat at $1,770.80/oz, while platinum had risen 0.12% to $812.30. Brent crude was 0.62% lower at $42.40 a barrel.

The rand was little changed at R17.12/$.

Locally, first-quarter GDP data is due later on Tuesday and is likely to show a sharp contraction as the effects of Covid-19 took hold. SA was already in a recession in the last half of 2019. UK GDP data for the first quarter is also due.

In corporate news, transport and logistics group Barloworld is expected to report writedowns in its half year to end-March as it grapples with a deteriorating trading environment.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — June 29 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

Commodities to keep an eye on in second half of 2020

The second half will hinge on whether the post-lockdown revival in fuel consumption persists or gets derailed by a resurgence in Covid-19 infections
Markets
15 hours ago

Global shares at two-week lows amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Trading on European bourses is lacklustre as the relentless spread of the coronavirus in the US curbs optimism over the global economy
Markets
18 hours ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE higher amid surge in ...
Markets
2.
Commodities to keep an eye on in second half of ...
Markets
3.
JSE opens to weaker Asian markets on Monday
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — Prosus and Salesforce
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Microsoft
Markets

Related Articles

Rand remains muted as mounting Covid-19 cases weigh on sentiment

Markets

Asian stocks retreat in the face of inexorable coronavirus spreading

Markets

Oil falls as spike in coronavirus cases knocks demand

Markets

Gold rises amid worry about second wave in pandemic

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.