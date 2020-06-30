JSE gains as good data from China boosts market sentiment
Factory data from China rose in June as the world's-second largest economy eased lockdown measures and economic activity resumed
30 June 2020 - 12:19
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday tracking Asian markets as positive data from China lifted market sentiment amid worries about global economic recovery.
At 11am, the JSE all share was up 0.23% to 54,264.70 points and the top 40 0.25%. The JSE has gained 21% over the past three months, supported by stimulus efforts by major central banks and the reopening of economies. Gold miners added 2.01% and industrials 0.84%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now