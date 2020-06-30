Markets JSE gains as good data from China boosts market sentiment Factory data from China rose in June as the world's-second largest economy eased lockdown measures and economic activity resumed BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday tracking Asian markets as positive data from China lifted market sentiment amid worries about global economic recovery.

At 11am, the JSE all share was up 0.23% to 54,264.70 points and the top 40 0.25%. The JSE has gained 21% over the past three months, supported by stimulus efforts by major central banks and the reopening of economies. Gold miners added 2.01% and industrials 0.84%.