JSE steady amid rising numbers of Covid-19 cases globally
Market sentiment is mixed at the beginning of the new trading week
29 June 2020 - 12:35
The JSE was little changed on Monday, with its global peers mixed as rising numbers in Covid-19 cases question the global economic recovery, putting pressure on investor sentiment.
Covid-19 cases worldwide surpassed 10-million as rising infections in certain hotspots provide a fresh warning on reopening economies too quickly.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now